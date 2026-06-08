Fetisov Journalism Awards 2026 seek entries

THE Fetisov Journalism Awards (FJA) invites professional journalists, freelance reporters, and media organisations worldwide to submit entries for its annual awards celebrating excellence in journalism.

The competition recognises impactful reporting across key categories, including investigative journalism, environmental reporting, civil rights, and contributions to peace.

Entries are free and open to original journalistic work published within the eligibility period. Applicants may submit their own work or be nominated by organisations, and submissions must be completed online through the official FJA portal.

All entries are reviewed through a transparent judging process conducted by an independent panel of international media professionals.

The awards aim to spotlight journalism that promotes truth, accountability, and positive social impact, with winners selected based on the quality, integrity, and influence of their reporting.

All entries must be submitted in English. Stories originally published in another language must be accompanied by a professional English translation.

The deadline for applications is September 15, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.