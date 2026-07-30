FG arraigns Borno youth leader after claiming N5bn was paid to kidnappers to free 360 kidnap victims

THE Federal Government has arraigned the President of the Borno State Youths Association (BOSYA), Samaila Ibrahim Kaigama, on terrorism-related charges following his recent arrest by the State Security Services (SSS).

Kaigama was arraigned before Salim Ibrahim, a justice of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, July 29, according to TVC News.

Security sources quoted by the station alleged that the SSS had obtained evidence linking Kaigama to the extortion of families of kidnap victims.

The court ordered that he remain in the custody of the SSS and adjourned the case until September 25, 2026, for the commencement of trial.

Controversies surrounding his arrest

Kaigama was arrested by operatives of the SSS in Abuja on Wednesday July 22, after he appeared on Channels Television, where he alleged that about ₦5 billion was paid to Boko Haram insurgents to secure the release of 360 women and children abducted from Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The ICIR reports that the Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in conjunction with Special Operations Forces, rescued the victims earlier this month, weeks after they were whisked away from their community by their captors. Two infants died during the rescue operation, according to the military.

During his interview on Channels Television, Kaigama linked the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, to facilitating the ransom payment.

Both the Borno State Government and Ndume have dismissed the ransom payment claims.

Confirming the arrest, human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, stated that a lawyer from Deji Adeyanju’s law firm was sent to the SSS headquarters to meet Kaigama but was denied access.

“After waiting over an hour, the lawyer was denied access to both the detainee and the DSS premises, forcing him to leave without seeing his client.

“Kaigama recently made serious allegations on Channels Television regarding alleged ransom payments to Boko Haram terrorists. His arrest appears intended to silence him. It will not happen.

“Nigeria is fast becoming a complete Banana Republic, where security agencies operate with utter disregard for the rule of law and the rights of citizens,” Sowore wrote.

Meanwhile, Kaigama’s arrest came amid renewed debate over the handling of the security crisis in Borno, the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency, which has lasted for more than 15 years.

The insurgency, largely driven by Boko Haram and its splinter faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and destroyed hundreds of communities across Nigeria’s North-East.

The conflict has also disrupted livelihoods, education and access to healthcare, while exposing residents to repeated attacks, abductions and extortion.

Although military operations have reportedly weakened the insurgents in recent years, attacks on civilians, security personnel and communities continue in parts of Borno and neighbouring states.