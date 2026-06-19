FG considers embedding journalists with troops to boost security reporting

THE Federal Government has revealed its plans to allow select journalists to accompany troops during operations against insurgents and related tasks.

According to the government, the decision will improve security reporting and deepen public understanding of ongoing counterinsurgency efforts in the country.

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, a retired general, stated this on Thursday at the National Security Summit organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abuja. The minister was represented at the event by his Special Adviser, Olusanya Bankole, a Rear Admiral.

According to the minister, the initiative is intended to strengthen cooperation between the media and security institutions while also encouraging more openness in the communication of military activities.

Musa emphasised that journalists play a central role in how citizens perceive national security efforts, noting that modern security challenges are increasingly shaped not only by battlefield actions but also by how information is shared and interpreted.

“More than ever before, the media are not only enablers; they are stabilisers of government,” the minister said.

Musa added that the initiative was part of wider efforts to ensure that information reaching the public about security operations is accurate and properly contextualised.

He also noted that the effectiveness of military operations should not only be judged by operational success on the ground, but also by the level of trust and confidence the public has in security agencies.

According to him, stronger collaboration between journalists and security bodies would help reduce misinformation, improve transparency, and support better national security outcomes.

The proposal comes at a time when Nigeria continues to face several security challenges, including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes across different regions.

Security agencies have often been criticised for limiting access to operational zones, a situation that has, in some cases, resulted in conflicting reports, misinformation, and public doubts about what is happening in conflict areas.

THE ICIR reported the government’s concerns over how insecurity is covered in the media. It urged journalists to exercise caution in reporting terrorist-related activities.