FG declares Tuesday, July 15, public holiday to honour Buhari

THE Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was announced by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, a doctorate holder, in a statement issued on Monday, July 14, following the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He noted that the declaration was part of the ongoing seven-day national mourning period earlier announced by the president to commemorate the life and legacy of the former Nigerian leader, who died on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 82.

Tunji-Ojo described the public holiday as a mark of respect for Buhari’s “service to the nation, his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, and his enduring legacy in governance and national development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation. This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld,” the minister said.

He urged citizens to use the day to promote peace, patriotism, and national unity, ideals he said the late president championed during his years in public service.

As part of the mourning period, national flags across the country and Nigerian missions abroad have been directed to fly at half-mast from Sunday, July 13, through Saturday, July 19.

The government also extended its condolences to the Buhari family, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, praying for the repose of the late president’s soul.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from December 1983 to August 1985 and as a two-term civilian president from May 2015 to May 2023, died in a London hospital, where he had been receiving medical care.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The nature of the illness leading to his death is still sketchy as of press time, but the president had reportedly travelled to London since April for what was described as a routine medical check-up.

The ICIR recalls that throughout his presidency, Buhari frequently travelled to London for treatment, a pattern that attracted widespread criticism and reignited conversations about the state of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Particularly, during his first time as president, from 2016 to 2018, Buhari spent extended periods in London for undisclosed medical treatment, fuelling speculation about his health and capacity to govern.

Buhari is scheduled to be buried in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday.