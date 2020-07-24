FG directs civil servants to undergo COVID-19 test in Abuja

THE Federal Government on Friday directed all civil servants to undergo COVID-19 testing in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

In a circular conveying the directive signed by Evelyn Ngige, Permanent Secretary and Service Welfare Officer, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, the government said the move was to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Civil servants who are in Abuja were informed that provisions for the tests have been made available at THISDAY Dome located at Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

“I am directed to inform you that the Federal Government has provided facilities for the conduct of COVID 19 tests for civil servants at the Thisday Dome, Mohammed Kur Avenue, by Nanet Suites, Central Business District, Abuja (from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm daily), as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the disease,” the circular read.

However, the circular did not state if the test is limited to only Federal civil servants living Abuja and also did not indicate the date it would commence.

The circular further instructed heads of ministries to notify all staff of the directive, adding that it was to avail any civil servant feeling symptoms the help needed.

“Accordingly, you are required to notify all staff of the availability of the testing facility, to enable members of staff who experience COVID-19 related symptoms and those wishing to get tested in your MDAs to take advantage of this opportunity.

“The Office of the Head of the Clvil Service of the Federation has also updated the “Guidelines on the Control of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Service-Wide” to address emerging issues in the control of the disease in the work environment. The Guidelines can be accessed on the website of the omce of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (www.ohcsf.gov.ng).

“All Permanent Secretaries are requested to kindly bring the contents of this Circular to the attention of all staff, and ensure that all Parastatals and Agencies under their supervision are notified.”

Meanwhile, Chikwe Ihekwuazu, the Director General (DG) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control recently disclosed that the agency has changed its discharge criteria, from two negative tests 24-48 hours apart, to a single negative test.

Currently, Nigeria has 38,948 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the NCDC.