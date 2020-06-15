FG gives go ahead to ‘private schools’ to conduct virtual exams

THE Federal Government says private schools with international curriculum can commence third term examinations online despite the shut down of schools across the country.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, stated this during a Presidential Task

Force (PTF) briefing on Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Abuja on Friday.

Nwajiuba while responding to questions from journalists on whether schools that operate foreign program in Nigeria could conduct their examination, said, ” Truly, they should and they can.”

He explained that private schools, most especially schools where children of expatriates and diplomats attend could conduct a third term examination online.

Nwajuiba explained that the curricula of the private schools are targeted at satisfying the ability of such children for them to be able to re-join the school system of their home countries.

” If such schools are able to host online classes for the curriculum they operate and they choose to use the period to cover their syllabus, it is permitted, ” the Minister said.

According to him, such schools could hold their third examination if they could make provisions for the third term examination.

A report by The ICIR has revealed the inability of many Nigerian students to access digital learning amid close down of schools across the nation due to digital divide among different classes of people.