back to top

FG hikes passport fees for citizens in Nigerians by 100%, exempts diasporans

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
News
FG hikes passport fee for citizens in Nigerians by 100%, exempts diasporans
Samples of the passport used by Nigerians
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
Nanji Nandang VENLEY

THE Federal Government has increased passport fees by 100 per cent.

The decision, announced by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Thursday, August 28, which will take effect from next Monday, September 1.

A statement on the decision, released on the website of the Service, said the increment aimed at ensuring the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.


     

     

    The 32-page passport was raised from N50,000 to N100,000, while the 62-page passport was hiked from N100,000 to N200,000.

    The ICIR reports that the decision affects only citizens living in Nigeria. Those in the diaspora were exempted. Part of the statement reads, “The review, which only affects passport application fees made in Nigeria, now set a new fee threshold for 32-page with 5-year validity at N100,000 and 64-page with 10-year validity at N200,000.

    “Meanwhile, Nigerian passport application fees made by Nigerians in diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for 32-page with 5-year validity and $230 for 64-page with 10-year validity.”

    The Service restated its commitment to providing quality service while ensuring that passport services remain accessible to all Nigerians.

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement