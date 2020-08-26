FG inaugurates seven-man Visitation Panel to look into UNILAG crisis

ADAMU Adamu, the Minister of Education, on Wednesday inaugurated a seven-member Special Visitation Panel to investigate the crisis that has engulfed the University of Lagos.

The panel which is to complete its assignment within three weeks from the time of its inauguration is to look at the report of the Council sub-committee on review of the University of Lagos since May 2017.

The panel was also directed to make adequate provision for those found wanting in the crisis to defend themselves and to make recommendations to the Ministry of Education.

“They are to examine the steps taken by the Council leading to the removal of the Vice-chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and ascertain whether due process was followed as stipulated in the Universities Amendment Act 2003, and the principle of fair hearing adhered to,” Adamu said while inaugurating the panel.

The Minister also said as part of the terms of reference, the panel is expected to determine whether the process (if any) leading to the appointment of the acting Vice-chancellor for the university was consistent with the provisions of the enabling Act.

“The panel is to make appropriate recommendations, including sanctions for all those found culpable by the special visitation team, on allegations contained in the report as well as other subsequent actions arising therefrom,” he said

“And make any recommendations that will assist the government to make decisions that will ensure peaceful, stable, and effective administration of the university.”

Adamu urged stakeholders in the institution to fully cooperate with the panel.

Professor Tukur Sahad, Chairman of the Panel, thanked the Minister for finding the members of the committee worthy of carrying out the national assignment.

Advertisement

While promising that the Visitation Panel will carry out its mandate with due diligence, Sahad called on all stakeholders in the university to cooperate with the panel as it seeks a permanent solution to the crises bedeviling the university.

Other members of the panel include Professor Adamu Usman, Board Chairman, UBEC, Professor Ikenna Onyedo, former Vice-chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Professor Ekanem Braid, former Vice-chancellor Cross River State University, Professor Victor Onoha, Jimoh Bankole, former Bursar, University of Ibadan and Grace Ekanem, Director, Legal Services, Ministry of Education.

UNILAG has recently been in the news following the removal of Professor Toyin Ogundipe by the Wale Babalakin, led Governing Council of the university on the ground of misappropriation of funds.

Professor Folasade Ogunsola was elected by the university’s Senate as acting Vice Chancellor after Federal Government asked both Ogundipe and Babalakin to recuse themselves to allow it investigate the crisis leading to the removal of the Vice Chancellor.

John Momoh, Chairman and CEO of Channels Television, was named on Tuesday as the acting Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution.