THE Nigerian government has insisted that it would not scrap the National Youth Service Corps scheme (NYSC).

Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare said this in a tweet on Wednesday in response to a bill before the National Assembly and calls by some Nigerians that the scheme should be scrapped.

Dare said the NYSC scheme had been one of the greatest tools for national development of Nigerian youths, noting that the commitment of the government to sustaining the scheme remained.

However, the minister noted that the government was currently working on reforms and initiatives on the scheme to reflect the current realities of the country.

“The NYSC scheme remains one of the greatest tools for national development for our youth. The commitment of the government to sustaining the NYSC scheme remains. Dynamic Reforms and Initiatives towards current realities are ongoing. Nigeria will stand with her youth,” Dare said in the tweet.

The ICIR had reported that there was a bill before Nigeria’s House of Representatives to repeal Section 315(5)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) that established the NYSC.

According to the sponsor of the bill, House member representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro constituency Awaji-Inombek Abiante, the need for scrapping the NYSC was due to insecurity and other factors.

Abiante said the purpose of NYSC was defeated as members were not posted to some parts of the country because of insecurity.

The bill has met divergent reactions from Nigerians, with some disagreeing with the provisions of the bill and others saying that the scheme should be scrapped.

The one-year NYSC scheme is a compulsory scheme for Nigerian graduates from tertiary institutions where they are attached to private or public institutions anywhere in the country.

The scheme was established in 1973 to foster social integration among Nigerians due to the multi-ethnicity of the country.