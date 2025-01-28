FG, Lagos sign MoU to begin 68km green line rail project

THE Lagos State Government said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government to kickstart exploratory work on the 68-kilometre Green Line rail project.

The state commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced this during a citizen/media stakeholders forum on Monday, January 27.

He said the agreement was reached with the Federal Government’s Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) on behalf of the federal government.

The green line project will connect Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, traversing key areas such as Victoria Island, Lekki, and Ajah.

The rail project is expected to enhance connectivity, support economic activities and contribute to the state’s infrastructure development.

It complements the progress made in the Blue Line and Red Line projects.

The ICIR can report that the first phase of the Blue Line, spanning 13 kilometres from Marina to Mile 2, commenced operations in September 2023.

The Red Line, covering 27 kilometres of its planned 37-kilometre route from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos, began operations in 2024. It covers eight strategically located stations: Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo.

Construction is ongoing in the second phase of the Blue and Red Lines to meet the transportation needs of the state’s growing population.

The Federal Government has already proposed N146.14 billion in its 2025 budget estimates as counterpart funding for the Lagos Green Line Metro Rail Project, findings have shown.

The funding will be transferred to MOFI to manage on behalf of the Ministry of Transport for the project’s development.

In September, the Lagos State Government formalised an agreement with MOFI and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the Green Line’s development.

Omotoso added there are plans for the Lagos state government to connect the Red Line with the Blue Line, noting that work has also commenced on the second phase of the Blue Line, extending it from Mile 2.