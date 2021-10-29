Lagos blue light rail project to take off in 2022, 18 year after launch

— 1 min read

THE Lagos blue light rail line inaugurated in December 2003 by the Bola Tinubu administration is to commence in 2022, years after the euphoria that greeted the launch has long died off.

The project is part of the excellent Lagos Urban Transportation Project handled by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

LAMATA has pledged to complete the project handled by China’s state-owned China Civil Engineering Construction Corp (CCECC) by Dec 31, 2022.

Mr Joseph Akinpelu, the engineer in charge of the Railway at LAMATA, said this when Students of Leisure and Tourism Management (LTM), Yaba College of Technology (YabaTech), Epe campus, visited him.

The blue line is expected to take off from Okokomaiko in Lagos – Badagary Expressway axis to Mile 2 and Marina on the Island.

“Lagosians should expect a very robust transportation at the end of 2022, they should expect fear price and enjoyable infrastructure in the transport sector,” he said.

He said the stations would be integrated with other modes of transportation.

“The Blueline railway operation will reduce traffic congestion due to various options that will be available at the end of the completion of the rail project.

The long delay in bringing this project to an end has created anger and hopelessness for Lagosians.

Lateef Jakande administration conceptualised the project in 1983, while the Tinubu administration brought back the idea in 2003, but the project has stalled.

Sanwo-Olu has promised to deliver the project and reduce the travel time in Lagos.

“The aim of this rail project is to reduce the travel time through an effective and efficient inter-modal transport system.

“It is also key to the building of a 21st Century economy, which is central to the vision of a greater Lagos. We are committed to delivering this project next year and ensuring its operation starts in 2021,” Sanwo-Olu had said.

The ICIR spoke to one commuter who ply the road almost every day, Bunmi Oyedele. He said it would be a miracle if the road were completed in 2022.

“We are watching, it will be a miracle if it happens because right now, the road is still very bad and no sign of any Railway in this Okoko”.