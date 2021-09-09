Lagos Assembly criminalises open grazing, passes biil on VAT collection

The bill was passed after a clause-by-clause consideration by the lawmakers on Thursday.

House Speaker Mudashiru Obasa commended the historic passage of the bill.

He directed the House Clark Olalekan Onafeko to transmit the copy of the bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.

The anti-open grazing bill was introduced and read by the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday.

The bill, which was prepared by the executive arm of government, seeks to jail armed herdsmen for 21-years.

It is also a follow-up on an earlier agreement and decision of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) in July to outlaw open-grazing in their respective states before September 1.

Ten states, including Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Abia, have met the September 1st deadline.

Apart from Enugu, which had its own bill passed last week, Delta and Akwa Ibom have their bills yet to be debated by their respective assemblies.

In contrast, Edo, Anambra and Imo have not indicated any interest in introducing the bill.

Similarly, the assembly passed a bill for the collection of value added tax (VAT) in Lagos State.

The state government had introduced the bill after a Port Harcourt Federal High Court, in its judgment last month, held that the Rivers State government had the powers to collect VAT within its territory.

The judgement has since pitched the Rivers State Government against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), who has appealed the judgement at the Court of Appeal.

Although there are concerns that the furore the judgement has created might be sending the wrong signals to investors, some Nigerians believe that it is laying the foundation for fiscal federalism.

