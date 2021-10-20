EndSARS: Why we occupied Lekki Toll Gate -Lagos Police commissioner

— 1 min read

THE Lagos Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has explained why he and his men were at Lekki Toll Gate on Wednesday.

While speaking to newsmen on the venue, Odumosu said they were there to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“This is a business environment. I provided them security yesterday at Adeniyi Jones too,” he said.

“I have told them not to stop, that they should keep on moving. We agreed that they should keep moving. Any vehicle that is abandoned, we will take them from here to protective custody.”

He also claimed that miscreants were arrested at the scene and some of them were arrested with dangerous weapons.

“We arrested some people now with machetes. These are miscreants. Today is a working day. I called Tope, who is one of the leaders, and he said by 10 am, they had left. I spoke to their leader, who represented them at the panel, and he said they had left.”

The Police commissioner stated that protesters ought to have a means of identification. “There should be means of identification. If they are organised, then we have a means of identification. They do not have an agreed leadership. There must be a leader who should be held responsible.”