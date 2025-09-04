FG overhauls school curriculum, as History returns to classrooms 

THE Federal Government has announced a major overhaul of Nigeria’s national curriculum, reducing the number of subjects across all levels of basic and secondary education.

The development, according to a statement by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday, September 3, is designed to reduce the academic burden on students while focusing on skills-based learning, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship.

It noted that the reform followed extensive consultations with the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and other stakeholders.

Alausa said the changes, set to take effect in the 2025/26 academic session, would allow children to learn in a more functional way without being overburdened.

Teachers, he added, would benefit from a simpler structure, while government resources would be redirected to building a stronger, skill-driven education system.

Under the revised structure, pupils in Primary 1–3 will now take nine to 10 subjects, down from 13 to 15, while Primary 4–6 pupils will study 10 to 12 subjects, instead of the previous 15 to 17. Junior Secondary School (JSS 1–3) students will offer 12 to 14 subjects, a reduction from 15 to 18.

At the Senior Secondary School (SSS) level, students will be expected to select eight to nine subjects, compared to the earlier 15 to 20, while technical schools will now focus on nine to 11 subjects, against the previous 18 or more, according to the statement.

The curriculum also introduces Humanities, Sciences, Business, one core trade subject, and compulsory general courses.

The government has also reintroduced Nigerian History as a compulsory subject from Primary 1 to JSS 3, while a new subject, Citizenship and Heritage Studies, merges History, Civic Education, and Social Studies at the senior secondary level.

The ministry added that trade subjects for non-technical schools had been streamlined to six practical areas, which include Solar PV Installation and Maintenance, Fashion Design and Garment Making.

Others are Livestock Farming, Beauty and Cosmetology, Computer Hardware and GSM Repairs, and Horticulture and Crop Production.

“In addition, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) will now administer 28 revamped trade subjects for technical colleges. WAEC and NECO subjects have also been aligned to reflect the revised structure, focusing on core areas and relevant trades,” the statement added.

“The curriculum overhaul is a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to revitalising the education sector, enhancing the quality of instruction, and ensuring that Nigerian students are equipped with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in the global economy,” it added.

The ministry assured parents, teachers, and students that it would provide the necessary support for a smooth transition to the revised curriculum.