FG to shutdown third mainland bridge for six months

THE Federal Government has disclosed its plans to shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months effective from Friday, July 24.

Olukayode Popoola, Federal Controller of Works in Lagos state who confirmed that consultations are going on for another phase of repair works to begin on the 11.8km bridge, stated that work will commence on the outer section of the bridge.

He explained that the and the ministry is working with relevant agencies to perfect traffic during the period.

”We want to do maintenance work on the Third Mainland bridge very soon. We may close it from July 24, we are still working out the modalities and when we perfect the traffic management plan, we will move to the site,” he said.

He added that this development will force motorists in Lagos who ply the bridge to begin making arrangements for alternative routes.

”Everything being expected for the repairs of the bridge arrived the country, that is why we want to start the repairs now,” Popoola said.

There have also been reports of some worn-out expansion joints on the structure, raising concerns over the state of the bridge.

The Third Mainland bridge has gone through a series of repair works and was last shut in August 2018 for a three-day investigative maintenance check.