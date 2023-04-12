36.1 C
Abuja

FG to spend N6.28bn on maintenance of Third Mainland Bridge

News
Mustapha Usman
Mustapha Usman
File Photo: Federal Executive Council

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Government has approved N6.28 billion for surface maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, April 12.

Fashola said the maintenance will be for 24-months and will cover 11 kilometers including interchanges, ramps, and critical links.

According to him, the decision is in line with the Executive Order 11 signed by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, in April 2022, which reinforced the national public building maintenance policy which was approved in 2019.

The ICIR gathered that the approval came barely two weeks after the Lagos State Government said it would repair failed and peeled asphaltic sections and substructure on the bridge.

However, Fashola, who is the former governor of the state, assured that there will be no duplication of efforts.

According to him, the state’s Public Works Corporation will focus on the functional structure of the bridge such as the underwater piles, while the FG will undertake surface maintenance to treat potholes and restore missing guard rails.

He said “Council approved a fresh contract for the maintenance of the pavement of the third mainland bridge and this was approved in the sum of N6.28bn for a period of 24 months.

“I have been asked about the works that have been done on the bridge before. The works are concentrating largely on the substructure of the bridge; the underwater piles, the pile caps and also the replacement of the expansion joints and the bearings.

“These are maintenance works that are critical to the structural integrity of the bridge. What we’re dealing with now is different. It is the driving surface and also the aesthetics. Some of the rails have been stolen. Some of the pleats are misaligned at the routes that lead you on and off the bridge.”

Fashola added that there are no anticipated prolonged closures during the works.

The ICIR had on March 30, reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N95.8 billion for dualization of the Akure/Ita Ogbolu-Iju/Ado Ekiti road, linking Ekiti and Ondo states.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

Diasporan doctors warn against anti-migration bill

DOCTORS in the Diaspora have warned the Nigerian government against its bill to stop...
News

House of Reps Speaker: Female lawmaker joins race

A FEMALE lawmaker representing the Isiala-Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe constituency of Imo State Miriam Onuoha has joined...
Conflict and Security

Five remanded over alleged kidnapping, murder, robbery in Lagos

FIVE persons accused of kidnapping, murder and armed robbery have been remanded in prison...
Conflict and Security

Police foil armed robbery operation in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has foiled an armed robbery attack in...
National News

Abuja CP departs three months after resumption

THE outgoing FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Sadiq Abubakar, has handed over his duties...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Police foil armed robbery operation in Abuja
Next article
Five remanded over alleged kidnapping, murder, robbery in Lagos

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.