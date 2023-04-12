34.1 C
Abuja CP departs three months after resumption

Beloved John
Beloved John

THE outgoing FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Sadiq Abubakar, has handed over his duties following his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG).

Abubakar departs office just five months after his appointment as the FCT Police commissioner in December 2022.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, Abubakar handed over to the deputy commissioner, Ahmed Musa.

“Abubakar Sadiq has handed over the duties of the office of Commissioner of Police, FCT Command to the most senior officer at the Command, Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigations Department, DCP Ahmed Musa, following his recent promotion to the rank of AIG and subsequent posting to a new duty post.

“He has similarly directed that all communications should be forwarded to the DCP pending the posting of a new CP to the Command,” the statement said.

On April 8, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, deployed the newly appointed AIGs to their posts.

This was shortly after decorating them with their new ranks following their promotion in the Nigeria Police Force.

Sadiq was deployed as an AIG to the Commandant Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

Beloved John

Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

You can reach her via: Bjohn@icirnigeria.org

