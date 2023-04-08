33.1 C
IGP deploys newly promoted AIGs

Beloved John
Beloved John
IGP Baba Usman

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed the newly appointed Assistant Inspector-Generals (AIGs) of Police to their posts.

This is shortly after decorated them with their new ranks following their promotion in the Nigeria Police Force.

Their deployment to the various Commands in the force aligns with the manpower development policy, according to the IGP.

The policy dictates that the right people should be assigned roles fitting for them based on their capabilities.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement said the deployment aligns with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of Commands, departments, and formations of the Nigeria Police Force.

The former police Public Relations Officer of the NPF, Frank Mba, is one of the newly promoted AIGs.

Mba was deployed to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Annex Lagos.

The IGP asked the AIGs to fully comply with all standard operating procedures while discharging their duties.

He noted that the activities of their new Commands, formations, and departments align with the Police Reform Mandate.

The statement explained that the deployment is with immediate effect.

The AIGs and their duty posts is as follows:

AIG Zone 14 Katsina-AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, mni

AIG Police Mobile Force-AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, mni

AIG Special Protection Unit -AIG Matthew Akinyosola, mni

AIG Zone 12 Bauchi-AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, fdc

AIG Maritime Lagos-AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, psc(+), mni

AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia – AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh

AIG Zone 7 Abuja-AIG Aliyu Garba

AIG ICT FHQ Abuja-AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, fdc

AIG Research & Development – AIG Yusuf Ahmed Usman

AIG Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Haladu M. Ros-Amson, fdc

AIG Zone 8 Lokoja-AIG Babatunde B. Ishola

AIG Counter Terrorism Unit – AIG Alexander N. Wannang

AIG Zone 2 Lagos -AIG Ari M. Ali

AIG Zone 9 Umuahia-AIG Mamman Sanda Umar, fdc

Commandant Police Academy, Wudil – AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, mni

AIG FCID Annex Lagos – AIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni

AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Benjamin N. Okolo, fdc

AIG DTD FHQ Abuja – AIG Oyediran A. Oyeyemi, fsi

AIG FCID Annex Kaduna – AIG Babaji Sunday

AIG Zone 5 Benin – AIG Arungwa Nwazue Udo, mni

Force Transport Officer – AIG Yusuf C. Usman, min,” the statement read.

