IGP deploys newly promoted AIGs

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed the newly appointed Assistant Inspector-Generals (AIGs) of Police to their posts.
This is shortly after decorated them with their new ranks following their promotion in the Nigeria Police Force.
Their deployment to the various Commands in the force aligns with the manpower development policy, according to the IGP.
The policy dictates that the right people should be assigned roles fitting for them based on their capabilities.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.
The statement said the deployment aligns with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of Commands, departments, and formations of the Nigeria Police Force.
The former police Public Relations Officer of the NPF, Frank Mba, is one of the newly promoted AIGs.
Mba was deployed to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Annex Lagos.
The IGP asked the AIGs to fully comply with all standard operating procedures while discharging their duties.
He noted that the activities of their new Commands, formations, and departments align with the Police Reform Mandate.
The statement explained that the deployment is with immediate effect.
The AIGs and their duty posts is as follows:
AIG Zone 14 Katsina-AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, mni
AIG Police Mobile Force-AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, mni
AIG Special Protection Unit -AIG Matthew Akinyosola, mni
AIG Zone 12 Bauchi-AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, fdc
AIG Maritime Lagos-AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, psc(+), mni
AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia – AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh
AIG Zone 7 Abuja-AIG Aliyu Garba
AIG ICT FHQ Abuja-AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, fdc
AIG Research & Development – AIG Yusuf Ahmed Usman
AIG Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Haladu M. Ros-Amson, fdc
AIG Zone 8 Lokoja-AIG Babatunde B. Ishola
AIG Counter Terrorism Unit – AIG Alexander N. Wannang
AIG Zone 2 Lagos -AIG Ari M. Ali
AIG Zone 9 Umuahia-AIG Mamman Sanda Umar, fdc
Commandant Police Academy, Wudil – AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, mni
AIG FCID Annex Lagos – AIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni
AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Benjamin N. Okolo, fdc
AIG DTD FHQ Abuja – AIG Oyediran A. Oyeyemi, fsi
AIG FCID Annex Kaduna – AIG Babaji Sunday
AIG Zone 5 Benin – AIG Arungwa Nwazue Udo, mni
Force Transport Officer – AIG Yusuf C. Usman, min,” the statement read.
