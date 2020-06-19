Finally, Obaseki officially joins PDP

GODWIN Obaseki, Governor of Edo State has joined the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

I have officially joined the @OfficialPDPNig to advance my ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State, Obaseki wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

“I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state.”

The ICIR gathered that the embattled governor who resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently, joined the opposition party at its Benin City secretariat.

Obaseki who has been neck dip in a battle with Adams Oshimhole, the suspended National Chairman of APC was disqualified from contesting the party’s primary election by its Screening Committee which cited multiple inconsistencies in his academic certificates.

After his disqualification, the governor said he would he would disclose his next move after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and consulting with his supporters.

On Tuesday, Obaseki told State House correspondents after a meeting with Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Buhari that he has resigned his membership of the ruling party.

There have been reports that the governor was set to join the PDP for him to actualise his second term bid by securing the party’s governorship ticket.

According to a report by THISDAY, Obaseki had met with the Uche Secondus, National Chairman of PDP and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He was also reported to have paid a visit to Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, who is very influential in the party at the moment.

They met behind closed-doors at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

After the meeting with Wike, Obaseki left for Uyo where he met behind closed doors with Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State.