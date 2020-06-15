Obaseki says his next move will be known after meeting Buhari, consultations with supporters

GODWIN Obaseki, Governor of Edo State says he would disclose his next move after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and consulting with his supporters.

Obaseki spoke following his disqualification by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee from contesting in the party’s primary election ahead of the state governorship election scheduled to hold on September 19.

He stated this on his official twitter handle describing his disqualification from contesting the forthcoming Edo election by APC as a sheer injustice.

I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee. I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) June 14, 2020

It could be recalled that The ICIR reported on Friday how the embattled governor was screened out by a seven-man panel screening committee of APC led by Professor Jonathan Ayuba, in Abuja after sighting multiple inconsistencies in Obaseki’s submitted academic certificates.

There have been reports that the governor is set to join the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the view to actualise his second term bid by securing the party’s governorship ticket.

According to a report by THISDAY, Obaseki on Saturday night met with the Uche Secondus, National Chairman of PDP and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

On Sunday, he also paid a visit to Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, who is very influential in the party at the moment.

They met behind closed-doors at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

After the meeting with Wike, Obaseki left for Uyo where he met behind closed doors with Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State.