Fire erupts at UBA branch on Broad Street, Lagos

A major fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at Afriland Tower, Broad Street, Lagos Island, where one of the branches of United Bank for Africa (UBA) is located.

The incident sparked chaos in the area as thick smoke engulfed the high-rise building, forcing some staff to attempt escape through windows.

Videos circulating on social media showed dramatic scenes of employees climbing down with the aid of fire service ladders, while others were seen trying to jump from upper floors in panic.

According to Deputy Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Ogabi Olajide, the alarm was raised at 1:38 p.m., with crews from Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu stations responding swiftly to the scene. The fire is believed to have started in the basement inverter room before spreading to multiple floors.

In a statement, UBA clarified that while the affected building houses one of its branches, it is not the UBA House, Marina, which serves as the bank’s head office. The bank also assured that the safety and well-being of its staff and customers remained its priority.

“As against reports online and social media, the affected building is not the UBA House, Marina, the Bank’s head office. We have ensured the safety and well-being of our staff and customers in the branch,” the bank said.

As of press time, no casualties have been officially confirmed, though emergency teams continue rescue and containment efforts. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area while operations are ongoing.

The viral footage has fueled public concern, with many Nigerians calling for urgent reviews of safety standards in commercial buildings across Lagos Island.