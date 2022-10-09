Fire guts building on Lagos Island

FIRE has today gutted a high-rise building located on Martins Street, Balogun, Lagos.

According to a video sighted by the ICIR, fire gutted the fourth floor of the building.

A tweet by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said that emergency responders have been dispatched to the scene.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service collaborating wth other emergency responders are presently combating a Fire outbreak at a highrise building on Martins Street, Balogun, Lagos Island,” it read.

*Fire Alert* The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service collaborating wth other emergency responders are presently combating a Fire outbreak at a highrise building on Martins Street, Balogun, Lagos Island. Updates to follow.@jidesanwoolu@followlasg@Mr_JAGs pic.twitter.com/kx1fowymxP — Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (@LagosRescue) October 9, 2022

Checks by The ICIR showed that Balogun markets had suffered from fire accidents in 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021, and even earlier in 2022.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said rescue operations were ongoing at the scene as of 1pm when firefighters and other first responders were battling to put out the raging fire.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The agency responded to distress calls concerning the above location and upon arrival at the scene, a shop on top floor of a four-storey building was found to be gutted by fire.”

The cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained.