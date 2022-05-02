Three-storey building collapses in Ebute-meta

— 1 min read

A three-storey building has collapsed at 32, Ibadan Street (East), Ebute-meta, in the Lagos Mainland Local Government area of Lagos State.

According to a tweet by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS), the building collapsed about 9:48pm, on Sunday, April 30, 2022.

The LSFRS also explained that search and rescue efforts have been ongoing to save the trapped residents inside.

“An alert of a collapse of a three-storey building by 32, Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta, was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday with @LagosRescue at the scene. Search and Rescue ongoing with updates to follow, please,” the tweet read.

An alert of a collapsed of a three storey building by 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday with @LagosRescue at the scene. Search and Rescue ongoing with updates to follow, please.@followlasg @jidesanwoolu @Mr_JAGs pic.twitter.com/E70jDaSjnF — Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (@LagosRescue) May 1, 2022

In another video seen by The ICIR, residents were frantically trying to break down the walls to rescue some of their loved ones in the rubble, as many sympathisers continued to wail.

- Advertisement -

Three months ago, a building similarly collapsed at No. 16, Akanbi Crescent, off Adesina Street, Harvey Road, Sabo, Yaba area of Lagos, trapping five persons.

All of them were pronounced dead as the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, revealed that the developer recommenced construction without official authorisation.

This was done despite the building being sealed on two occasions.

Last November, a 21-storey building collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Prior to the ill-fated event, a letter revealed that the Nigerian-owned engineering firm, Prowess Engineering Limited, which was handling the project, had withdrawn its structural consultancy service in February 2020 after certifying the structure as unsafe and vulnerable to collapse.