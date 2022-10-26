Fire guts WAEC building in Lagos

FIRE has gutted the West African Examination Council (WAEC) National Office in Yaba, Lagos.

According to a video available to The ICIR, the fire was burning within the offices as huge smoke enveloped the building.

VIDEO: Fire outbreak at WAEC office in Yaba, Lagos State. 🎥/geniusreactions pic.twitter.com/gdGeFcJGE4 — NewsWireNGR (@NewsWireNGR) October 26, 2022

Many people are still feared trapped in the building.

Some workers, who resumed at WAEC as early as 7:30am were already in their offices before the fire ignited.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained but some officials attributed it to an electrical surge.

Emergency responders have been mobilised to the scene.