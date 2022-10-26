24.1 C
Abuja

Fire guts WAEC building in Lagos

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
West African Examination Council (WAEC) in flames
West African Examination Council (WAEC) office in Yaba, in flames
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

FIRE has gutted the West African Examination Council (WAEC) National Office in Yaba, Lagos.

According to a video available to The ICIR, the fire was burning within the offices as huge smoke enveloped the building.

Many people are still feared trapped in the building.

Some workers, who resumed at WAEC as early as 7:30am were already in their offices before the fire ignited.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained but some officials attributed it to an electrical surge.

Emergency responders have been mobilised to the scene.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

US, UK terror alerts on FCT are unverified – FG

THE Federal Government has blasted the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK)...
Big Investigation

Woes, travails of securing good housing in Lagos

IN Lagos, a city of an estimated 23 million people located in Nigeria, West...
Diaspora News

Huge debts: FG moves to reduce cost of running Foreign Missions

THE Nigerian Government has constituted a committee to review the number of the country’s...
Political Economy

ASUU: NLC urges FG to release withheld salaries

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to release withheld salaries...
World News

Rishi Sunak sworn in as Prime Minister, sacks cabinet

RISHI Sunak was on Tuesday sworn in as Britain's new Prime Minister after meeting...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUS, UK terror alerts on FCT are unverified – FG

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.