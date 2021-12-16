34.1 C
Fire engulfs Balogun market nine days to Christmas

Bankole Abe

Fire has engulfed some parts of the popular Balogun Market in Lagos Island nine days to Christmas.

According to The Punch, one of the affected traders, identified simply as Iya Akande, broke down in tears while narrating the incident.

She lamented that some of them took loans to purchase goods ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

“I just came to the market to open my shop and saw many traders crying. I looked up and saw that our goods have been gutted by fire.

“We are in trouble. Many of us took loans to get goods so that we can make much profit during this festive period.”

Reports say valuables worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno. On Thursday morning, some traders who arrived at their shops hoping for a good day in anticipation of the festive season sales were heartbroken to see their shops burnt.

The cause of the fire was said to be unknown at the time of filing the report.

The ICIR reported only a few days ago how fire engulfed the popular Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

