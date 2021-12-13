34.1 C
Abuja

Police confirm fire outbreak at Computer Village

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

THE Police in Lagos have confirmed a fire outbreak at the popular Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the fire incident at 18 Otigba Street.

The fire, which began in the early hours of Monday, engulfed a shopping complex, destroying goods and valuables.

Confirming the incident, Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command Adekunle Ajisebutu said officers were drafted to protect the scene.

“There was a fire incident at 18, Otigba Street, Computer Village, Ikeja, early hour of today. The fire engulfed a shopping complex. As soon as the report was received, firefighters were contacted, and they arrived immediately.” Ajisebutu said.

“The fire has been put out successfully. No life was lost in the incident. However, valuable property, which estimates are not yet known were destroyed. Cause of the fire outbreak not yet known. Investigation ongoing.

“As soon as the report was received, firefighters were contacted, and they arrived immediately.”

- Advertisement -

He said the fire had been put out successfully, and no life was lost in the incident.

However, he acknowledged that properties whose estimates were not yet known were destroyed in the inferno.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire outbreak was yet unknown.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

Kaduna government receives #EndSARS panel report

THE Kaduna State Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe has received the report of the Kaduna...
News

Lawyer sues El-Rufai, NCC and four telcos over Kaduna network shutdown

HUMAN Rights Lawyer Gloria Ballason has sued Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Nigerian Communications Commission...
Featured News

Local group uses home-grown solutions to tackle sexual abuse in Abuja communities

IN a bid to curtail the prevalence of sexual and gender-based violence in rural...
Media Opportunities

FASPE offers fellowship on ethical leadership

THE Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics (FASPE) is inviting applications...
National News

CDD urges Buhari to sign 2021 Electoral Bill into law

THE Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNFF sacks Rohr, appoints Eguavoen as interim Super Eagles manager
Next articleEXPLAINER: Why Nigeria placed restriction on Emirates Airline

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.