Fire guts TB Joshua’s church

— 1 min read

FIRE has gutted the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) located in the Egbe area of Ikotun, Lagos State.

The ICIR gathered that the fire started around 6:30pm on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and affected the tomb shelter of the late founder of the church, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

A statement obtained by The ICIR from the church’s official Facebook page said the inferno started from a general purpose store at the old site.

It also noted that no lives were lost in the incident.

The statement read, “On the evening of Wednesday, April 27, 2022, a fire outbreak occurred at the old site of the SCOAN, located at Agodo, Egbe. The fire outbreak was from a general purpose store at the old site and has been successfully put out through the efforts of the ministry’s emergency response team, with no injuries whatsoever and no lives lost.

“Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown. To this end, we wish to assure our esteemed members, partners and friends of the ministry that we are on top of the situation. There is no need for panic and unnecessary speculations. As sons and daughters of love, we shall continually uphold the assurances of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who has conquered the world for our sake.”

The statement encouraged its members to disregard any alarmist news aimed at creating panic among the body and the general public.

The church opened for its first service on December 5, 2021, five months after the death of its founder.

- Advertisement -

SCOAN had been closed since June 5, 2021, when Joshua suddenly died, seven days to his 58th birthday. A succession crisis had ensued between the Joshua family, led by the late pastor’s wife, Evelyn, and some close followers of the founder who wanted to fill the vacant leadership position by virtue of how Joshua had held them dear in the administration of the church.