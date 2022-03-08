32.1 C
Abuja
32.1 C
Abuja

FIRS offers concession to taxpayers with foreign currency tax liabilities

Business and EconomyNews
Harrison Edeh
FIRS
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story
1min read

TAXPAYERS and companies who have outstanding foreign currency tax liabilities can now take advantage of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) one-month window to settle the obligations in naira.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Muhammad Nami stated this in a Public notice issued on Tuesday, noting that the window takes effect from March 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022.

Nami explained that the public notice was as a result of requests and enquiries from taxpayers on challenges being encountered in sourcing for foreign currencies to offset their outstanding tax liabilities.

“In view of the number of requests, enquiries and the challenges encountered by the taxpaying public in sourcing for foreign currencies to offset outstanding tax liabilities, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (the Service) wishes to inform our esteemed taxpayers that a one-month window has now been opened for this category of taxpayers to settle their foreign currency tax liabilities in Naira with effect from the 1st of March, 2022 to 31st of March, 2022,” the Notice said.

According to the notice, the concession was a one-off window, as the law stated that the currency a taxpayer transacts in is the currency with which the tax is to be paid.

“The extant provision is that the currency of the transaction should be the currency with which the tax is paid. However, this is a one-off window/concession, and the Service would no longer entertain any such request from the taxpaying public.”

“The applicable rate shall be the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Foreign Exchange Rate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) prevailing on the date of the transaction and or when the tax obligation falls due,” the notice added.

- Advertisement -

According to the notice, the window covers all liabilities that have falling due for payment on or before December 31, 2021, and for all taxes except the Petroleum Profit Tax.

“This concession is available to all taxpayers, covers all tax types, and all foreign currency tax liabilities falling due on or before 31st December 2021, except for companies in the Upstream (Oil & Gas) Sector, and the Petroleum Profits Tax.”

To benefit from the window, the FIRS said taxpayers within the aforementioned category are expected to make all payment before March 31, 2022.

It also noted that relevant documents relating to the transaction together with the evidence of payment must be forwarded to the Office of the Executive Chairman, and a copy submitted to the local tax office where the taxpayer’s file is domiciled.

[email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

FIRS offers concession to taxpayers with foreign currency tax liabilities

TAXPAYERS and companies who have outstanding foreign currency tax liabilities can now take advantage...
News

Court sacks Umahi as Ebonyi State governor over defection to APC

EBONYI State governor Dave Umahi has been sacked by an Abuja Federal High Court...
News

Amid protests, Reps make U-turn on three rejected gender bills

AMID protests by several women groups over the rejection of gender bills by the...
News

IWD 2022: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated Nigerian women on the occasion of the 2022 International...
Media News

Third Edition: Entries open for The ICIR Open Contract Reporting Project

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) is seeking applications from journalists for...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Tinubu: Illnesses associated with shaky hands

Taraba: Consultants resign, shun new equipment at FMC Jalingo for overseas jobs

Why we volunteer to fight in Ukraine

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Opportunities for Nigerian traders as crude, wheat, palm oil prices skyrocket

APC in fresh crisis over position of caretaker chairman

Bamise: Police arrest suspected killer of BRT passenger

Finally, Buhari departs for medicals in London

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt sacks Umahi as Ebonyi State governor over defection to APC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.