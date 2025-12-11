Five Nigerian government workers feted for honesty, integrity

FIVE Nigerian government workers have been publicly commended and feted for exhibiting high-level honesty and integrity in service – attributes that are rare in corruption-laden public service in the country.

The workers were rewarded at the 9th edition of the Integrity Icon Summit & Awards, held on Thursday, December 11, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Hosted by Accountability Lab Nigeria in partnership with the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the ceremony formed part of broader national efforts to strengthen transparency and rebuild public trust by spotlighting public servants whose conduct reflects ethical standards.

Speakers from partner organisations emphasised the need for integrity-driven leadership to strengthen public institutions, shift social norms, and inspire behavioural change across the service.

In his welcome address, Country Director of Accountability Lab Nigeria, Friday Odeh, said the 2025 Integrity Icon programme was part of the organisation’s commitment to promoting ethical leadership. He noted that what society chooses to celebrate ultimately shapes behaviour within institutions.

According to him, an Accountability Lab survey shows that honest public servants often feel isolated when integrity is ignored.

“We believe the real problem isn’t the absence of laws, it’s the absence of recognition and support for ethical leadership,” Odeh said.

He explained that the Integrity Icon initiative deliberately shifted the focus from corruption and punishment to positive reinforcement. Through citizen-led nominations, the campaign identifies public servants who demonstrate exemplary conduct even under pressure.

“Integrity Icon is a deliberate name-and-fame campaign. We highlight public servants whose choices under pressure produce real results for citizens. We treat integrity as performance, not personality, and definitely not politics,” he added.

The Director of Programmes and Administration at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Vivian Emehelu, described the ceremony as a celebration of public servants who consistently choose to act ethically even in the absence of scrutiny.

She noted that this year’s edition was particularly significant as it reflected the resilience of the honourees and the growing community committed to transparency despite the ongoing funding crisis in the civil society space.

“Some things should be non-negotiable. The more we do this, the more our society becomes accountable, and corruption reduces,” she said.

Delivering the keynote address, Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, reflected on her 35 years in public service and emphasised that “recognition is a strong driver of professional excellence.”

She pointed out that the civil service had long grappled with structural challenges – from colonial-era legacies to modern-day inefficiencies – compounded by weak institutions, political interference and repeated economic disruptions.

These long-standing issues, she said, continued to fuel public distrust in government institutions.

“You cannot demand performance when you do not value performance. Recognition is not ceremonial; it is an instrument of reform,” Ibifuro-Harrison stated.

She argued that recognition could catalyse a more accountable and high-performing public service because people tend to repeat behaviour that is rewarded.

“Integrity Icon has made integrity visible and shown that inside the system are people worth celebrating. These icons are the blueprints of what public service should be,” she stated.

A past award recipient, Tina Odinakachi, reflected on the ripple effect of ethical conduct, noting that good behaviour is contagious and could influence others. She said “people often observe and learn even when one is unaware,’ adding that this principle is embodied by the honourees.

“Integrity is contagious, and it has the power to make a difference in our little spaces. People keep asking how much the award is worth, but we all know this award is priceless,” she said.

This year’s awardees include Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mathias Nuhu; Oluwashola Shobayo of the Lagos State Office of Internal Audit, Chief Executive Officer, Benue State Bureau of Statistics, Kumafan Dzaan; government schoolteacher Ann Itodo; and Army officer, Ishaya Manga, a colonel.

Speaking with The ICIR, Ann Itodo, a teacher at Government Senior Secondary School (GSS) Apo, Abuja, appreciated Accountability Lab and said the award served as a beacon of hope, encouraging her to remain committed to her duties despite the lack of support she received from some parents.