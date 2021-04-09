Accountability Lab launches Voice Inclusion Project to empower Nigerian women, marginalised communities

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigerian branch of transnational justice-seeking network Accountability Lab has announced a programme dedicated to empowering select Nigerian women and individuals from marginalised communities.

Accountability Lab, in a press release made available to The ICIR on Friday, said the project tagged ‘Voice Inclusion Project’ was targeted at supporting women and people from marginalised communities in a bid to make them stronger citizens that could demand accountability.

“The Voice Inclusion Project is aimed at making women and marginalized individuals stronger citizens by equipping them with useful resources to demand accountability and just institutions.”

It added that the project would foster high-level dialogues among stakeholders that would rise to the task of demanding public accountability.

“The goal of Voice Inclusion will be aimed at fostering multi-stakeholder dialogues and town hall engagements with public officials in states like Imo, Kaduna, and the FCT as well as generating a feedback mechanism that connects the newly-mentored active citizens with their accountable government officials.”

Accountability Lab also stated that the particiapants, who would be made up of young people, women, and physically-challenged people, would use a three-song peak that spoke to different parts of the marginalised experience.

“On the E.P. titled ‘Daughters of Gaia,’ Keizy Sugarh brings the wily determination of people living with marginalisation, detailing their story with grace while Delia, and Nanya Ijeh bring pathos and soul to their songs.”

It, however, stated that the project would use a number of digital tools in its work, stressing that a rigorous medium of tracking the conversations ensuing between government officials and citizens would be reported.

Accountability Lab was founded in early 2012 as an effort to work with young people to develop new ideas for accountability, transparency and open government.

It has evolved into a global network of local Accountability Labs that are finding new ways to shift societal norms, solve intractable challenges and build ‘unlikely networks’ for change.