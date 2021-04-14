Africa records over 115,000 deaths from COVID-19

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

AFRICA has now recorded more than 115,000 deaths from COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to information displayed on the website of the World Health Organisation (WHO), African region.

Africa’s first COVID-19 case was recorded in February 2020 in Egypt.

Data gathered from 47 African countries plus seven countries show that a total number of 115,905 deaths have since been recorded in the region. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa is 4.355 million while 3.912 milion have recovered.

According to the data, South Africa is the African nation with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Since the outbreak in South Africa, the country has recorded 1.559 million cases and 53,356 deaths arising from the virus. This represents 49.55 per cent of all cases in Africa.

Morocco is the second country with 502,277 recorded cases and a total of 8,909 deaths, while Tunisia is third with 272,940 cases, reporting 9,332 deaths.

The global number of confirmed cases is over 136 million with almost 3 million deaths from the virus across countries of the world.

The WHO recently said only two per cent of global vaccination against COVID-19 had been done in Africa.

Globally, the WHO said 690 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered but only two per cent was in Africa. Although the health organisation said 31.6 million vaccines had been delivered to Africa, only 13 million had been administered.

The ICIR had reported that WHO said 45 African countries had received vaccines and 43 of them had begun vaccinations. However, the pace of vaccine roll-out has not been uniform as 99 per cent of the doses given in Africa have occured in 10 countries.