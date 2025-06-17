Accountability Lab Nigeria sparks government actions in Edo, Ekiti

A RADIO programme aimed at amplifying citizen voices is making waves in Edo and Ekiti states, prompting the state governments to take concrete steps toward addressing long-standing infrastructure deficits.

The initiative, Voices of the Community, launched by Accountability Lab (AL) Nigeria, provides a platform for citizens to express their concerns about governance and service delivery, particularly in the areas of health and electricity infrastructure.

Through live call-ins and discussions focused on public procurement, the programme has become a channel for civic engagement and policy influence.

In Edo State, the programme drew attention to the deteriorating state of primary healthcare (PHC) facilities. Citizens called in to report issues ranging from broken-down clinics and the absence of medical personnel at work to a lack of essential drugs. The episode, which centred on health-related procurement, captured the state government’s attention.

“We’ve always felt ignored when it comes to community infrastructure, but the radio programme gave us a platform to speak and be heard. Now, the government is acting, and it shows that change is possible,” said Deborah, a resident of the state.

Responding, the state government, through the Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, announced the government’s commitment to strengthening PHC services across the state.

He said doing so aligned with Governor Monday Okpebholo’s SHINE agenda – an acronym for Security, Health, Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and Education.

“We are taking steps in our collective mission to strengthen the PHC system and improve healthcare outcomes,” Idahosa stated.

The Storytelling Development Officer at AL Nigeria, Blessing Anolaba, emphasised the impact of citizen engagement with the government.

“After the episode aired, the government committed to improving PHC centres. We’re excited to see actions that benefit the people as a result of our advocacy,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Ekiti State, the programme spotlighted power supply challenges. Residents of Housing Road in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, shared their experiences of prolonged blackouts affecting homes and businesses.

This public feedback prompted the state government to initiate a transformer installation project in the affected area, restoring hope and electricity to the community.

“It’s good that people have a platform to raise complaints about what the government is not doing right,” said Otoide Kelly, one of the programme’s presenters.

“Through AL Nigeria’s use of the “AI in Open Contracting” platform, citizens are becoming more aware of procurement processes and using that knowledge to demand accountability. The growing responsiveness from state governments signals a shift toward more participatory and transparent governance,” Kelly added.