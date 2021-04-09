Fleeing inmate from Imo prison arrested in Akwa Ibom

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Akwa Ibom Police Command has arrested one of the inmates who escaped when suspected gunmen attacked a correctional centre in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday.

Akwa Ibom Police spokesman Odiko Macdon said David Ubong was arrested by the Police and he confessed to be one of the inmates that escaped from the Owerri correctional center, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said on Friday.

“On April 6, 2021, personnel of Ikot Udota Police Division, Eket, relying on credible intelligence, apprehended one David Victor Ubong ‘m’ of Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area (LGA),” he said.

“Suspect confessed to be one of the inmates who escaped from the Nigerian Correctional Service in the recent jailbreak at Owerri, Imo on April 5, 2021.”

The Police spokesperson said the inmate is a resident of Obinze in Owerri until his conviction and would be sent back to face his jail term in Owerri.

The ICIR had reported how some gunmen in the early hours of Monday razed Imo State Police Command headquarters.

Some vehicles parked at the command headquarters were also burnt down. It was gathered that the hoodlums further freed suspects in almost all the cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

They also reportedly attacked the Owerri Correctional Prison in Imo State capital and freed more than 1800 inmates.

Authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) announced on Wednesday that it had recaptured 48 of the fleeing inmates.

Spokesman of the NCoS Francis Enobore said 11 of them were recaptured by men of the 211 Nigerian Airforce Base, Owerri, while others either came back on their own volition or were returned by their relations, traditional rulers and religious leaders.