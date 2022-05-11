Fojo Media Institute offers virtual launch of sustainable journalism partnership

— 1 min read

THE Fojo Media Institute is launching the Sustainable Journalism Partnership (SJP) with Internews’ Earth Journalism Network, the Global Investigative Journalism Network, the Global Forum for Media Development, the World Association of News Publishers, the University of Witwatersrand’s Wits Centre for Journalism and Linnaeus University.

Journalists interested in sustainability issues can participate in the virtual launch of the partnership on May 31, 2022.

The SJP is a global forum for journalists, media and sustainability researchers and entrepreneurs.

It seeks to develop knowledge on how journalism can better address the myriad of sustainability challenges faced by society and remain economically viable while doing so.

Registration is open until the start of the event on May 31, 2022. Interested applicants should register here.