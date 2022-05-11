29.2 C
Abuja

Fojo Media Institute offers virtual launch of sustainable journalism partnership

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Fojo Media Institute is launching the Sustainable Journalism Partnership (SJP) with Internews’ Earth Journalism Network, the Global Investigative Journalism Network, the Global Forum for Media Development, the World Association of News Publishers, the University of Witwatersrand’s Wits Centre for Journalism and Linnaeus University.

Journalists interested in sustainability issues can participate in the virtual launch of the partnership on May 31, 2022.

The SJP is a global forum for journalists, media and sustainability researchers and entrepreneurs.

It seeks to develop knowledge on how journalism can better address the myriad of sustainability challenges faced by society and remain economically viable while doing so.

Registration is open until the start of the event on May 31, 2022. Interested applicants should register here.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

2023: South-East must produce President – Obasanjo

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has insisted that the South-East should be allowed to produce...
My Agenda

2023: Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as forms sale close

By Bankole Abe and Mustapha Usman THE number of presidential aspirants under the ruling party,...
Education

ASUU strike: University of Ilorin students stage peaceful protest 

By Dare Akogun STUDENTS of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) have staged a peaceful protest...
Business and Economy

Scarcity of aviation fuel causing our flight delays – Dana Air

DANA Air says it has been experiencing flight delays because of scarcity of aviation...
News

FIRS seeks increased collaboration among African countries in driving digital tax businesses

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is seeking increased collaboration among African countries on...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: South-East must produce President – Obasanjo

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.