Follow the Money seeks investigative pitches

FOLLOW the Money is seeking investigative pitches from freelance journalists or reporters working with media outlets that are open to collaboration.

The organisation is looking for investigations that shed light on individuals, corporations, or institutions that abuse their power to the detriment of European society – whether in politics, finance, media, or beyond.

“We take our role as watchdog journalists seriously. That’s why we are always on the hunt for investigative stories that expose wrongdoing and corruption and hold the powerful to account”.

“We value well-crafted, hard-hitting journalism – and we pay for stories that are insightful, impactful, and deserve a wider audience”.

Selected investigative story pitches will be supported.

Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

