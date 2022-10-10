Fondation Hirondelle offers conflict prevention training

FONDATION Hirondelle is inviting applications for its professional training programme ‘Violence Prevention and the Media: Strengthening West African Media.’

The programme aims to strengthen the constructive role of the media in West Africa in the prevention of conflict and violent extremism by promoting their role of information and acts of prevention, and by giving a voice to all the parties involved.

This training receives technical and financial support from the Peace and Human Rights Division of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of Switzerland.

The activities will be spread over 18 months, with four sessions of five to eight days, organized every three to four months. The first five-day session will take place from November 17 to November 21, 2022 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

This programme is aimed at radio, audiovisual, written press, and online press professionals with, at least, five years of experience, as well as media managers, from Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Togo.

The organiser says, “The specificity of this pilot programme is its focus on the violence prevention dimension, which requires specific tools, the acquisition of which will be at the heart of the training sessions.

“It responds to three fundamental needs: in-depth work on the role of the media for peace and the prevention of violence, the consolidation of advocacy for the prevention of violence and mobilisation, awareness-raising, and the constitution of a community of professionals. of the media, from which larger work could be undertaken.”

- Advertisement -

The deadline for application submission is October 17, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.