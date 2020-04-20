Former PM Kodjo seeks Buhari’s intervention on electoral crisis in Togo

A FORMER Prime Minister of Togolese Republic, Agbeyome Messan Kodjo has made a plea to the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the electoral crisis in Togo, saying his life is under threat.

Dr. Kodjo through a letter addressed to President Buhari said the incumbent government deployed ground and air forces to take his life on Thursday but failed due to the foreign intervention.

“Last Thursday, if not for foreign interventions, the government deployed an army of ground and air forces to attempt to take my life,” Kodjo said in his letter.

Kodjo, who is a major opposition leader in the recently concluded election, said his home is not safe anymore as armed forces have laid siege around his house and are patrolling his neighbourhood.

“I am not safe in my home, as armed forces have taken over the neighbourhood and are patrolling the surroundings of my home,” he noted.

According to him, the government’s action followed the results of February 22nd, 2020 general elections in which he contested and came out victorious by 67 per cent before the results were manipulated by the sitting president.

“Those in power falsified the results and made a provisional announcement of the results on the night of the 23rd, assigning a score of 72.36 per cent to the President, in violation articles 102 and 103 of the electoral code, which provides that, no result can be published without the availability of all the results sheets of all polling units, ” he told Buhari in the letter.

Seeking Buhari’s assistance to claim his mandate, Kodjo said he is aware of Buhari’s love and concern for the people of Togo Republic.

“I know that I can count on your pragmatism and concern for the well-being of the people, on behalf of the Togolese people, I express my deepest feelings of gratitude to you,”

Kodjo added.

Dr Kodjo is the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Defence and Security Committee of the National Assembly. He contested under the Rally of the Togolese People.