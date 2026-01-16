Four Rivers Assembly lawmakers reverse stance, back Fubara’s impeachment

DAYS after publicly calling for an amicable resolution to the political crisis in Rivers state, the four members of the State House of Assembly who distanced themselves from the impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara have made a U-turn, declaring renewed support for the process.

The lawmakers, including the Minority Leader, Sylvanus Nwankwo; Peter Abbey, representing Degema Constituency; Barile Nwakoh of Khana Constituency I; and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor Constituency II, announced their decision on Friday, January 16, during a live broadcast from the frontage of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex.

“You will recall that on the 12th day of January 2026, myself and my colleague, Honourable Peter Abbey, addressed the press, wherein we made a plea to our colleagues to seek a political solution to this impasse that is going on between the Assembly and the Governor of Rivers State.

“During the pendency of this appeal, we found out that the governor and the deputy governor have all employed their media boys and aides to continuously attack the Rivers State House of Assembly instead of seeking the political solution which we offer. It is on this basis that I, Honourable Sylvanus Nwankwo, and my fellow colleague here, Honorable Peter Abbey, say that the impeachment proceedings should continue,” Nwankwo said.

Nwakoh and Amadi also added that they decided to back the impeachment after concluding that the governor and his deputy had shown no willingness to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

The ICIR reported that Nwankwo, and Abbey on January 12, cited interventions by leaders, residents, and constituents, and appealed that the impeachment process be stalled.

Earlier, a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, led by Emeka Beke, rejected the impeachment proceedings, warning that the move could further harm the state’s fragile political environment.

The development followed the Assembly’s failure to reconvene for plenary on Thursday, one week after adjourning its last sitting, amid speculation of internal disagreements among lawmakers.

The lawmakers’ latest position comes amid growing tensions within the Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, who had last week commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy over alleged gross misconduct.

The allegations include the demolition of the Assembly complex and the alleged spending of public funds without legislative approval.

The Majority Leader, Major Jack, presented a notice signed by 26 lawmakers, outlining multiple allegations of gross misconduct against the governor.

The allegations include extra-budgetary spending of over N800 billion without legislative approval, withholding funds allocated to the Assembly Service Commission, demolition of the Assembly complex, and defiance of Supreme Court rulings on legislative autonomy.

A separate notice was also read against the deputy governor for allegedly conniving in unconstitutional expenditures.

Amaewhule announced that the notices would be served on the governor and his deputy within seven days, in line with the Constitution. Last Thursday, Fubara and Odu were said to have been served the impeachment notice over alleged gross misconduct.

However, Fubara said he had yet to receive the notice from the lawmakers.

The development marks a renewed escalation of the protracted political crisis in the state, stemming from the fallout between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Previous impeachment attempts in 2025 was halted by presidential interventions, before a state of emergency was declared by President Bola Tinubu.

The ICIR reports that following the decision of the lawmakers who have now backed the governor’s impeachment, the Assembly has reportedly written the state Chief Judge to constitute a panel to probe the alleged offences against the governor and his deputy.