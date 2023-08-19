Free press unlimited introduces Totem project for digital security training

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Joshua Ovorumu
THE Free Press Unlimited and Greenhost have introduced the Totem online learning platform, designed for journalists and activists, which offers content in English, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, French, Farsi, and Bangla.
Those interested in mastering digital safety and privacy techniques can utilise this platform.

Currently, various courses are on offer, with topics like “Understanding the Internet,” “Recognising phishing threats,” “Secure messaging apps,” “Robust or secure passwords,” “Threat modelling,” “Researching on Social Media,” “Desktop investigations,” “Risk analysis,” and several more.

Each course is an hour long and can be taken flexibly. Applications are rolling.

Interested applicants can access it here.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

