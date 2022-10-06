FRSC advises travellers to shun Lokoja-Abuja highway for alternative routes

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists and commuters travelling to and from Abuja to shun the Abuja-Lokoja highway and take alternative routes to avoid the gridlock on the road.

The agency gave the advice today via a statement on its verified Twitter handle.

According to the statement, the advice arose following a heavy flood in the Kortonlarfi area of Lokoja.

The FRSC said the flooding had impeded the free movement of travellers on the Lokoja-Abuja expressway since the last two days.

The agency advised motorists travelling to the Southwest region of the country from Abuja to take the Suleja-Bida-Mokwa road, while those travelling to the South-South/South-East regions should go through the Nasarawa-Oweto bridge-Adoka-Otupka axis.

“This is due to the fact that the water level may take another two or more days to subside,” the statement explained.

The ICIR gathered that flood had on Monday, October 3 taken over a new bridge being constructed in Kotonkarfei town in Kogi State on the Abuja-Lokoja expressway, resulting in heavy traffic build-up that extended to the Kotonkarfei-Lokoja road and leaving many motorists and other road users stranded.