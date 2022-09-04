FRSC confirms one dead in Niger auto crash

THE Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has confirmed one person dead in an auto crash at New Market, Bida-Minna road, in Bida Local Government Area of Niger State.

Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Kumar Tsukwam disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday.

According to Tsukwam, the accident occurred at about 06:15 am on Saturday.

He said the accident involved an articulated truck marked MKA 195 SH conveying diesel and another with registration number KMC146 ZJ.

”Three people were involved in the crash; one died and two unhurt, ” he said.

Tsukwam explained that Bashir Ibrahim, a conductor (motor boy) of one of the trucks had opened the bonnet of the vehicle for a routine vehicle drill.

“A tanker vehicle was parked as well beside the road that was trying to take off. In the process, he reversed the tanker to enable him enter the road properly and couldn’t see the rear clearly but ended up crushing the conductor of the trailer.

“The killed conductor was taken to Kaduna by the relatives for burial, and the vehicles involved were taken to Police MTD Bida for further investigation.”

Tsukwam advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid accidents.

The road safety officer assured that the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.