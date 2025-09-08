back to top

FRSC warns motorists over gridlock on the Kubwa expressway

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
News
FRSC operatives in action
THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists of an unusual traffic gridlock along the Kubwa expressway in Abuja.

The FRSC, in a statement on Monday, September 8, advised road users to be patient while efforts are being made to clear the obstacle.

The commission further advised motorists to ply the route with caution to avoid accidents.

“While efforts are being made to remove the obstruction, motorists are advised to be patient and ply the road with caution,” the FRSC posted.

Commuters along the expressway are reportedly encountering delays on Monday morning following the fall of the trailer that has blocked a major portion of the road.


     

     

    Our correspondent  confirmed that the incident involved a car and a trailer and caused a gridlock on the expressway.

    The ICIR confirmed that efforts are ongoing to clear the obstacle by the officials of the FRSC.

    Kubwa is a large residential area in Bwari, Abuja, Nigeria. Established in 1990, it’s one of the biggest suburbs in the city and is notably one of the largest communities in West Africa.

    It is also a major satellite town that serves as a link-up route for commuters coming from Suleja and Madalla towns in Niger state.

