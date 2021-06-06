We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

TRAGEDY, again, struck in Igangan community of Ibarapa in Oyo State at the early hours of Sunday morning when some Fulani herdsmen invaded the community.

No fewer than six corpses were seen in a viral video circulating on social media, which allegedly emanated from the tragic incident.

Secretary of Farmers’ Union in the town Taiwo Adeagbo, popularly known as Akowe Agbe, told The Punch Newspaper that the town came under serious attack around 12:39 am on Sunday.

Igangan community had witnessed various Fulani attacks in the past few years, with many claiming several lives.

The ICIR had earlier investigated how residents of the agrarian community and other neighbouring communities had continued to live under fear of attack by the Fulani herdsmen, whose notorious leader Iskilu Wakili was arrested few months ago.

Residents said the herdsmen, who were many in their numbers, stormed the community and started razing down houses, trucks loaded with cassava flour and some cars before shooting some of the residents during the attack.

The ICIR reached out to the police public relations officer in the state Adewale Osifeso, who neither answered his call nor replied to the text message sent to him.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, in a swift reaction, urged residents of the community to remain calm, adding that security operatives were now in control of the situation.

“I have received the shocking news of the attacks on residents of Igangan, Ibarapaland, in the early hours of this morning. I am currently being briefed on the incidents. I urge residents to remain calm as security operatives are now in control of the situation.”