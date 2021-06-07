We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

TWENTY-FOUR hours after the gruesome murder of no fewer than 15 persons in Igangan, Oyo State, by suspected Fulani herdsmen, the Presidency is yet to communicate to Nigerians on the death of its citizens.

Igangan, a southern Oyo town, came under a night attack on Sunday, which left several persons dead and properties destroyed.

The agrarian community has been in the spotlight for over five years, with intermittent clashes between farmers and Fulani herders leading to several deaths.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed had called a press conference in Abuja last week barely two hours after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet was deleted by Twitter for threatening to use the civil war-like force against the people of the South-East.

“It is not acceptable anywhere in the world for anybody, anywhere, to stay in the comfort of wherever he is and now give directives to go and kill soldiers, go and kill policemen,” Mohammed said.

However, the recent killing of Nigerian citizens in Igangan, Oyo State, has not elicited the same response from the minister as his office has been silent on the recent killings.

Also, there has been no official statement issued by media aides to President Mohammadu Buhari such as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu on the recent killings.

Governor of Oyo State Oluseyi Makinde, in a statement on his Facebook page, said he received the ‘shocking news’ of the attack but did not mention the Fulani. Makinde indicated that he was still being briefed on the circumstances behind the attack.

The recent attack comes on the heels of the ejection of two Fulani leaders, Seriki Saliu and Iskilu Wakili, from Igangan by local security outfits after they were accused of conniving with kidnappers who abducted some of the indigenes of Ibarapa, a town in Igangan, for ransom.