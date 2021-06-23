We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE management of Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) has raised the alarm over alleged threat on the life of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor Abayomi Fasina.

There was tension in the university on Monday when gun-wielding men invaded the administrative building, claiming they were sent from the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigerian Police Force to invite the VC for questioning.

The situation was, however, brought under control when security operatives assigned to the school insisted that the men must provide evidence of clearance from the state commissioner of police and the letter of invitation.

But in a joint statement issued by the Chief Information Officer to the VC Foluso Ogunmodede, and Special Adviser on Media Matters to the VC Wole Balogun, the institution said the incident was a clear case of assault on the VC.

The statement, titled, ‘Threats to the life of the VC of FUOYE — University Community,’ stated that nobody else would be safe if the VC could be assaulted without prior notice or invitation.

The statement noted that the university had, in the past, honoured invitations by agencies of the Nigerian government, stressing that there was no prior notification of invitation on the VC before Monday’s incident.

“Some officers, who claimed to have come from the SFU allegedly to deliver a letter of invitation to the VC, insisted that the delivery must be made in person, this giving a red signal.

“The security personnel in the university suspected foul play when the suspected men could not provide written clearance from the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, but instead created unnecessary drama by making frantic efforts to find their way to the VC’s office with an obvious intention to whisk him away from the campus.

“The security men attached to the Central Administration Office of the university insisted that the strange men introduced themselves properly and also show incontrovertible evidence of the clearance from the federal security agencies attached to Ekiti State and the university. We have no doubt that these men were on a sinister mission.

“The people who came never contacted us or invited the VC before they came. There is no agency of government that has ever invited us that we did not honour their invitation.

“The ICPC, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions and its counterpart in the House of Representatives have invited us and we honoured all these invitations. So, we do not have any record of evading or not honouring invitations by government agencies.”

While noting that there was no basis for the men to have done what they did, the statement added that “the manner in which they approached the matter showed clearly that they had sinister motives and that this could be a hatchet job.”

“We consider this as a breach of security protocol and threat to the lives of the VC and the university community as a whole.”

The statement noted that some unnamed corrupt individuals were behind the alleged threat on the VC’s life

Advertisement

“We know the source of this sinister agenda! It is simply a case of fighting corruption and corruption fighting back,” the statement said.