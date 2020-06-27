Future of Nigeria would be worse if we fail to act now says Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former President, Olusegun Obasanjo says the future of the country would be worse if the government and the people failed to act now.

Obasanjo said this on Friday while speaking at the 2020 edition of the Annual Sobo Sowemino Lecture.

“For us in Nigeria, we have no alternative but to get it right, otherwise, the future will be worse than the present that is uncertain and bleak with economic downturn and pervasive insecurity,” Obasanjo said during the virtual lecture.

“Failure to act now will lead to more frustration, greater despair and larger mentality and feeling that may lead to action of ‘break it all up.”

The lecture titled “COVID – 19 Pandemic and Nigeria Security Issues: the Way Forward”, was organized by the Abeokuta Club.

He added that the Federal Government is overwhelmed with increased insecurity hence the need for a national restructuring.

According to him, governments at all levels have been ineffective in handling the insecurity challenge, thereby charging Nigerians to launch and promote a crusade on the slogan “Security Matters To All; No Security, No Nigeria.”

“Let us take initiative and spearhead actions that will involve governments and the governed and will devolve security architecture, apparatus, arrangement and responsibility in subsidiarity,the former president canvassed.

He dissuaded Nigerians from calling for the break up of the country and also keeping silent on matters of the nation.

“Papering over the obvious cracks in Nigeria’s polity is not the answer, tearing up or seeking disintegration is also not the solution, remaining silent makes us accomplices and irresponsibly so,” he said.

“The solution lies in men and women imbued with courage, nationalism, patriotism, commitment, foresight and love in critical mass, to spearhead the crusade for new Nigeria,” he added.