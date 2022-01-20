Future Today Institute launches survey on journalism’s future

— 1 min read

THE Future Today Institute (FTI) invites journalists worldwide to its Global Survey on the Future of Journalism.

The survey will help FTI understand how people working in news think about the future.

This survey will also help FTI understand how it’s planning for the future has changed over time.

Journalists and individuals employed at news organizations worldwide can participate in this survey.

The survey should take between five and 10 minutes to complete and it is anonymous FTI adds.

The institution says,” Five years ago the Future Today Institute launched the first Global Survey on Journalism’s Future”.

We asked journalists about how they track emerging technology and map the farther future of journalism.

This survey revisits the questions we asked in 2017 to understand how our planning for the future has changed over time.

You can take the survey here.