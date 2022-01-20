33.1 C
Abuja

Future Today Institute launches survey on journalism’s future

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Talking Biz News Future Today Institute seeks a Staff Writer - Talking Biz News
Talking Biz News Future Today Institute seeks a Staff Writer - Talking Biz News
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

THE Future Today Institute (FTI) invites journalists worldwide to its Global Survey on the Future of Journalism.

The survey will help FTI understand how people working in news think about the future.

This survey will also help FTI understand how it’s planning for the future has changed over time.

Journalists and individuals employed at news organizations worldwide can participate in this survey.

The survey should take between five and 10 minutes to complete and it is anonymous FTI  adds.

The institution says,” Five years ago the Future Today Institute launched the first Global Survey on Journalism’s Future”.

We asked journalists about how they track emerging technology and map the farther future of journalism.

- Advertisement -

This survey revisits the questions we asked in 2017 to understand how our planning for the future has changed over time.

You can take the survey here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Media Opportunities

Future Today Institute launches survey on journalism’s future

THE Future Today Institute (FTI) invites journalists worldwide to its Global Survey on the Future...
News

Missing arms not peculiar to Police alone -Wase

DEPUTY Speaker of the House Of Representatives Idris Wase said the issue of missing...
Business and Economy

Abdulsalami warns against fuel price hike as NEC proposes N302 per litre

AMID concerns that the Nigerian government is considering a National Economic Council (NEC) committee...
Diaspora News

How Sanwo-Olu purchased trains abandoned by US state

THE Lagos State government has received commendation for signing a deal with Talgo, a...
Investigations

Bauchi politicians betray people’s trust, plunder State’s forest reserves

By Haruna Mohammed SALISU IN Ningi Bauchi State, local politicians are enabling massive felling of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Dipo Awojide deletes tweet criticising IELTS test after ICIR report

Senate removes direct primary clause, passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill again

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

IELTS: UK money-spinning venture rips off Nigerian visa applicants

Court awards N1bn in favour of Nnamdi Kanu against Nigerian government

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

INEC contradicts Tinubu, says issued PVCs are valid

Fresh controversy hits electoral bill over consensus option introduced by Senate

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMissing arms not peculiar to Police alone -Wase

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.