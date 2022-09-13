22.7 C
FWF offers journalists Falling Walls Science Summit 2022 fellowship

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
THE Falling Walls Foundation is offering journalists the Falling Walls Science Summit 2022 fellowship. 

The fellowship grant aims to strengthen the international public perception of Berlin as a location for scientific excellence and to contribute to the promotion of independent science journalism. 

The programme supports international media representatives in reporting topics related to the summit. 

Journalists can apply for a fellowship to attend the Falling Walls Science Summit from November 7, 2022 to November 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. 

Successful applicants will join an exchange with one of the festival’s numerous renowned partner organizations and speakers. Reporting can take place before, during, or after the summit. 

Up to 20 media representatives will be selected. The fellowship covers travel, accommodation, and per diem expenses, as well as research and reporting costs, if applicable.  

The organiser says, “This holistic approach of international, interdisciplinary and intersectoral discourse is globally unique and attracts leading researchers, CTOs, science strategists, sciences funders, and media worldwide.”. 

The deadline is October 2, 2022. Interested applicants should apply here. 

 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

