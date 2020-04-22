Ganduje condemns organisers of football game despite lockdown order

ABDULLAHI Ganduje, the Kano State Governor on Tuesday chastised organisers of a football game in the state despite the compulsory lockdown announced by the state government to check spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

A viral video of some Kano residents yesterday flooded the social media, where spectators defied the lockdown directive to watch a football match.

He said all individuals should work in support of the government, stressing that 23 additional cases were already recorded in the state.

“It’s a bit unnerving to have select people still disregard the lockdown up to the point of organising football games. We need every hand on deck to beat #COVID19 and I ask that everyone puts in their own shift to make sure we contain this pandemic as soon as possible,” Ganduje announced on his social media handle.

“The number of infected persons in our wonderful state of Kano is now 59, while additional 23 cases were registered yesterday and I would like to appeal to everyone to obey the lockdown rules.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as of 20th April stated that the nation had so far recorded 665 cases, 22 deaths while 188 cases had been discharged.

In its latest public data shared on its verified Twitter handle, 23 cases were confirmed in Kano state.

The recent figure, however, put total cases in Kano at 59. This ranks Kano state third in the list of states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases after Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory as at the time of this report.

Lagos state with the highest number of confirmed infected persons has so far recorded 376 cases while FCT has 89.

Other states with average cases are Osun (20), Oyo (16), Edo (15) and Ogun state (12).

The pandemic which broke-out in Wuhan China, last year December, as reported officially by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has so far spread to 213 countries, killing 163, 097 people among 2,402,250 confirmed cases globally.