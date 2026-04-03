Ghana announces visa-free entry for Africans

GHANA has announced plans to introduce a visa-free policy for all African travellers, in a move aimed at deepening unity and improving movement across the continent.

John Dramani Mahama, president of Ghana, made the announcement, stating that the policy will take effect on May 25, 2026, to coincide with the celebration of Africa Day.

“I am also pleased to announce that effective 25th May, 2026, when we commemorate Africa Day, Ghana will commence a free visa regime for all Africans. Africans travelling to Ghana will receive their e-visas online free of charge,” the president said.

While countries in West Africa, including Nigeria, already enjoy visa-free travel under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol, Ghana’s new policy extends similar access to all Africans beyond the sub-region.

The announcement came after a bilateral meeting with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Peduase Lodge in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

President Mahama noted that Ghana already shares a visa-free arrangement with Zimbabwe, highlighting the ease of travel between the two countries.

“But between Ghana and Zimbabwe are In-laws, have a visa-free environment already. We can travel to each other’s countries without needing a visa. You hop onto the plane and arrive in each other’s country.”

He explained that the new policy reflects Ghana’s long-standing commitment to Pan-African ideals.

According to him, the country sees itself as responsible for remaining open to Africans across the continent.

Mahama also linked the decision to Kwame Nkrumah’s vision, stressing that African countries must move faster toward deeper integration.

The visa-free entry will work as part of a broader e-visa reform programme expected to launch the same month. Government officials say both initiatives are designed to simplify travel, encourage tourism, and make Ghana more attractive to investors.

The president assured that necessary measures have been put in place to manage the system effectively and maintain national security.

“Let me assure the public that adequate systems have been put in place to protect prospective visitors and to ensure that the security of our nation is not compromised,” he stated.

Mahama added that efforts are ongoing to secure more visa waiver agreements for Ghanaian citizens travelling abroad. Since taking office in 2025, his administration has reportedly signed over 20 such agreements to strengthen the value of the Ghanaian passport.

Beyond travel, both Ghana and Zimbabwe reaffirmed their commitment to stronger cooperation on regional and global issues. The leaders emphasised the importance of unity, dialogue, and respect for international law in addressing global challenges, including conflicts and economic instability.

President Mnangagwa described the visit as productive and forward-looking, noting that both countries share common goals around African development and cooperation.

“We remain rooted in the shared ideals of Pan-Africanism, South-South cooperation, and a shared aspiration for African prosperity,” he said.